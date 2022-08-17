47TH ANNUAL PAN TOWNERS CAR SHOW/SWAP MEET

The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota this Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON loading...

ADMISSION

Gate Admission to the event is just $7 with kids 15 and under admitted free with a paid adult. There will be indoor and outdoor crafts, a used car corral, swap vendors, and indoor displays.

No pets are allowed on the grounds. Other things that are not allowed include:

No Pets

No Bikes

No Motorized Vehicles

No Guns

No Skateboards

No Rollerblades

Photo by Derek Owens on Unsplash Photo by Derek Owens on Unsplash loading...

NEW FOR 2022

New to the Pan-Towners Car Show/Swap Meet this year include:

Valve Cover Races: There will be 3 classes in the Valve Cover Races, with trophies being awarded for 5-12-year-olds, 13-18-year-olds, and 19 and older, taking place from 10 am to 1 pm. There will be two $100 cash prizes, a $289 Value total car detailing package from Tenvoorde Ford, and other prizes.

There will be 3 classes in the Valve Cover Races, with trophies being awarded for 5-12-year-olds, 13-18-year-olds, and 19 and older, taking place from 10 am to 1 pm. There will be two $100 cash prizes, a $289 Value total car detailing package from Tenvoorde Ford, and other prizes. Kids Tractor Pull: This is actually the 2nd year of The Kids Tractor Pull for ages 5 to 10, and 11-15 year-olds. This will be taking place from 10 am to 1 pm.

This is actually the 2nd year of The Kids Tractor Pull for ages 5 to 10, and 11-15 year-olds. This will be taking place from 10 am to 1 pm. Kids Face Painting

Photo by Pantowners.org Photo by Pantowners.org loading...

FUN RUN TOUR ON SATURDAY AUGUST 20TH

Don't forget that kicking off the big event will be a Fun Run Tour from 6- 8 pm. Everyone is invited to participate. The lineup will start one block west of Mills Fleet Farm at County Road 138 & 33rd Avenue South (West of the new round-about). The tour leaves at 6 pm sharp. You can find the complete lineup on the Pan-Towners website at www.pantowners.org.

WANT TO BE IN THE SHOW?

All pre-registration MUST be postmarked by August 12th, 2022. Show vehicles and motorcycles prepaid are $10 and go to $15 after August 12th. There is a chance to win two $100 cash prizes, a total car detailing package from Tenvoorde Ford valued at $289, and other prizes for pre-registered vehicles. There will also be a drawing at 2 pm, and you MUST be present to win. Trophies will be given out at 3 pm.

