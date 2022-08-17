The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming This Sunday
47TH ANNUAL PAN TOWNERS CAR SHOW/SWAP MEET
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota this Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
ADMISSION
Gate Admission to the event is just $7 with kids 15 and under admitted free with a paid adult. There will be indoor and outdoor crafts, a used car corral, swap vendors, and indoor displays.
No pets are allowed on the grounds. Other things that are not allowed include:
- No Pets
- No Bikes
- No Motorized Vehicles
- No Guns
- No Skateboards
- No Rollerblades
NEW FOR 2022
New to the Pan-Towners Car Show/Swap Meet this year include:
- Valve Cover Races: There will be 3 classes in the Valve Cover Races, with trophies being awarded for 5-12-year-olds, 13-18-year-olds, and 19 and older, taking place from 10 am to 1 pm. There will be two $100 cash prizes, a $289 Value total car detailing package from Tenvoorde Ford, and other prizes.
- Kids Tractor Pull: This is actually the 2nd year of The Kids Tractor Pull for ages 5 to 10, and 11-15 year-olds. This will be taking place from 10 am to 1 pm.
- Kids Face Painting
FUN RUN TOUR ON SATURDAY AUGUST 20TH
Don't forget that kicking off the big event will be a Fun Run Tour from 6- 8 pm. Everyone is invited to participate. The lineup will start one block west of Mills Fleet Farm at County Road 138 & 33rd Avenue South (West of the new round-about). The tour leaves at 6 pm sharp. You can find the complete lineup on the Pan-Towners website at www.pantowners.org.
WANT TO BE IN THE SHOW?
All pre-registration MUST be postmarked by August 12th, 2022. Show vehicles and motorcycles prepaid are $10 and go to $15 after August 12th. There is a chance to win two $100 cash prizes, a total car detailing package from Tenvoorde Ford valued at $289, and other prizes for pre-registered vehicles. There will also be a drawing at 2 pm, and you MUST be present to win. Trophies will be given out at 3 pm.