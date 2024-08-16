The History of SCSU’s Oldest Existing Building and Stewart Hall

The oldest existing building on St. Cloud State University's campus is Lawrence Hall. The first Lawrence Hall, named after long-time faculty member Isabel Lawrence, opened in 1885 as a dormitory for women. SCSU Archivist Tom Steman says it was destroyed by fire in 1905. The new Lawrence Hall was built in 1905 on the same spot as the first building and is currently used as both a residence hall and for employee offices.

Old Main Building (1874) and Old Model School (1906), St. Cloud State University, 1908 (photo courtesy of SCSU Archives) Old Main Building (1874) and Old Model School (1906), St. Cloud State University, 1908 (photo courtesy of SCSU Archives) loading...

The first SCSU academic building was called the "Main" building and was located near where Stewart Hall is currently. Stewart Hall was constructed in a L-shape because it was built while the Main building was still standing. The main building was taken down after Stewart Hall was complete.

Stewart Hall (1948), exterior, St. Cloud State University, 1960-1969 Stewart Hall (1948), exterior, St. Cloud State University, 1960-1969 (photo courtesy of SCSU Archives) loading...

The "Main" building was built on campus along the Mississippi River in 1874. The old model school building was built in 1906. Both are pictured above. Steman says the old main building housed pretty much everything from academics to physical education. He says in the 1930s St. Cloud Teacher's College (at the time) was looking to replace the Old Main building as it was considered a "fire trap". Stewart Hall was built to replace the Old Main building and opened partially in the 1940s after state funding was secured. The building fully opened in 1948, after it was delayed due to World War II. Stewart Hall was named for Warren Stewart who was a resident director from 1938-1948. Stewart Hall is currently the largest classroom building on campus and is the home to SCSU's campus radio station, KVSC.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with SCSU Archivist and Professor Tom Steman, it is available below.