The Giant Carnival Is Back At Crossroads Center Starting Sept. 23

Remember the big carnival at Crossroads Center over the summer? It was a blast--and the rides are BACK!

If you're looking for your last taste of the carnival before the cold weather sets in, look no further than Crossroads Center. Gopher State Expositions, Inc. and Miller Concessions Inc. have teamed up for one last hoorah!

They're setting up shop in the same place as this past summer. They'll be located in the parking lot between Macy's and Target. They'll be there from Thursday, Sept. 23rd through Sunday, Oct. 3.

According to their official Facebook event page, unlimited arm bands are available for up to 3 hours for $25 per person. Single tickets are $1.25 each or 25 tickets are $25.

Rides vary between 3 tickets to 5 tickets. Parents should be aware that there is a height requirement that'll be enforced. You may want to check and see the requirements before you purchase your tickets.

Their food stands include; pizza, mini donuts, funnel cakes, Greek and chicken gyros, french fries, cheese curds, onion rings, fresh squeezed lemonade, corn dogs, brats, hot dogs, cotton candy, snow cones, caramel apples, smoothies and so much more!

In addition to the rides and food, there will also be carnival games. So, even if you're not a big ride person, there'll be something there for you.

You can find a link to more information on the official Facebook event page.

