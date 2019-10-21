The Future of the Workforce [PODCAST]

The work force in many industries is rapidly changing. Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, joined me on WJON today. We talked about students as early as sophomores having opportunities to see careers they might be interested in based on programs and events that are available. Gail encourages parents to be involved in their kids decisions about a career but the decisions should be made by the young people. Listen to the conversation below.

GSDC has been working with area educators on a program/event called EPIC. EPIC stands for Exploring Potential Interests and Careers Initiative. The next one is February 28. Sauk Rapids-Rice Business and Industry has a summit February 18. Other programs/event include Career Start, Career One, VEX Robotics, United Way PFSS and more. Learn more about jobs in the St. Cloud area here.