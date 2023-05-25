The Flag Store in Sauk Rapids Plans to Close

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - The Flag Store in Sauk Rapids is closing its doors on June 3rd.

Rose Clement has owned the Flag Store since it opened on Veterans Day in 2018. She says she’ll miss the customers the most after the store closes.

I have met some of the most amazing people. The veterans come in and share their stories. People coming in who are grieving a lost one and looking for a wind chime.

The Flag Store carries a wide variety of flags, flagpoles, and other outdoor and indoor decor. The going-out-of-business sale continues this weekend:

A sidewalk sale Saturday through Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.,

Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the last customer leaves.

Clement says even though her store didn’t work out, she says anyone interested shouldn’t hesitate to start a store of their own. She joined the Chamber of Commerce when she started The Flag Store and is convinced that Sauk Rapids is a great place to operate a business.

The store on Division Street has already been sold, and Clement says she’s sworn to secrecy on what type of store will take her place.

Once the store closes, Clement has more plans. She’s hoping to organize a “Blue Star Moms” group in the St. Cloud area.

St. Cloud does not have a Blue Star Mothers chapter - that's something that I want to do. A Blue Star Mother is any mom who has a son or daughter in the military. I'm amazed that St. Cloud doesn't have a chapter. So that's something that I wanted to do that I can focus on now.

Clement says she’ll keep a presence online and work with some of her commercial and military customers after the store closes.

