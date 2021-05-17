The Beautiful Mind Project Honoring Mental Health Awareness Month

ST. CLOUD -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and in honor of that, a St. Cloud organization is putting on a couple of events.

The Beautiful Mind Project is encouraging central Minnesotans to wear green on Wednesday for “Green Out Day.”

The organization says the color represents tranquility, good luck, and health. The goal is to show support for people who may be struggling and open up important dialogue surrounding mental health issues.

The Beautiful Mind Project is also hosting their annual Strides Against Stigma 5K Run on Saturday, May 22nd at Rejuv Medical in Waite Park.

Registration fees for the run range from $15 to $25. The event will also include a farmers’ market, food trucks, and inflatables.

The Beautiful Mind Project works with health providers across the state to increase access to mental health resources and reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

