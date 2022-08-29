The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Giant Pumpkin Contest Results Are In
MEET AUDREY
AUDREY THE PUMPKIN IN THE NEWS
Seymour was the second pumpkin that the University of Minnesota Extension grew, weighing in at approximately 362 pounds.
The winners of the giant pumpkin contest have been announced and are as follows:
Coming in First Place:
James Magneson from New London, Minnesota with a pumpkin that weighed in at 1676.5 Pounds
Coming in Second Place:
Ben Rhodes from Blaine, Minnesota with a pumpkin that weighed in at 1000.5 pounds
Coming in Third Place:
Ron Lieske of Henderson, Minnesota with a pumpkin that weighed 878.5 pounds
Coming in Fourth Place:
Alexander Bogie from Ham Lake, Minnesota with a pumpkin that weighed 795.5 pounds
Coming in Fifth Place: AUDREY!!!!!
Julie Weisenhorn from Chasaka, Minnesota with Audrey who weighed in at 591.5 pounds
Coming in Sixth Place:
Nate Zachemeier from Blaine, Minnesota had a pumpkin that weighed 519 pounds
Coming in Seventh Place:
Nick Decker from Minnetonka, Minnesota with a pumpkin that weighed 430.5 pounds
