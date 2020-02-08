Thank a Veteran with a Valentine Feb. 9-15

ST. CLOUD -- This year, you're asked to consider sending a Valentine's Day greeting to a veteran.

The National Salute to Veteran Patients, observed annually during the week of Valentine's Day, seeks to thank the more than 9 million veterans receiving inpatient or residential care at VA medical centers around the country.

This year, the observance runs from February 9-15.

To celebrate, you're asked to send a Valentine, card or letter to your local VA medical facility. In the St. Cloud area, Valentines can be addressed to:

Any Veteran

Attn. Voluntary Services

St. Cloud VA Health Care System

4801 Veterans Drive

St. Cloud, MN 56303