Terry Theis, age 55, resident of Bowlus passed away on Sunday, May 12.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 17 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The Rosary will be said at 10:15 A.M. at the church.