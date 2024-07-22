Brother Ralph Dahl, 85, Onamia

November 19, 1938 - July 19, 2024

attachment-Brother Ralph Dahl loading...

The Crosier Fathers and Brothers mourn the loss of our confrere. Br. Ralph Edwin Dahl, osc, was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Douglas, N.D., to Eddie and Clara (Klawitter) Dahl. He was one of four children. Br. Ralph died peacefully at the Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care facility in Onamia, Minn. on July 19, 2024. He was 85. He attended Logan Country School in Logan, N.D., and St. Leo's Grade School and St. Leo’s High School both in Minot, N.D. Ralph entered the Crosier novitiate in 1959 and made his first profession of vows March 19, 1960, in Hastings, Neb.; renewed his vows in 1963 and professed solemn vows in Hastings on March 19, 1966. Many of his assignments and ministries centered around internal ministries as a member of the Crosier communities in Hastings and Onamia, Minn. He also worked at the Crosier House of Studies in Fort Wayne, Ind. During his 10-year assignment with the community in Hastings, he worked with and learned from the electricians, carpenters, plumbers and building maintainers as they built a new wing. He enjoyed using all of those skills, to which he added continually over the years, in maintaining the buildings and the grounds in our various Crosier communities for more than 60 years. Br. Ralph has lived the ministry of Crosier fraternity and prayer twined with his service as maintenance engineer, carpenter and student disciplinarian. Besides all his hard work, Br. Ralph was attentive to nature, an expert card player and a sports enthusiast. He is survived by his Crosier confreres in Onamia and Phoenix and around the world along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his three siblings. The Mass of Christian Burial for Br. Ralph will take place at 11 a.m. on July 25, at the Crosier Priory in Onamia, with the Office of the Dead at 7:30 a.m. (Morning Prayer) followed by the Reception of the Body at 9:30 a.m. and visitation at 10 a.m. A luncheon will follow the Mass. A private inurnment is planned for the priory cemetery columbarium.

Memorials are preferred to the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, Box 500, Onamia, MN 56359-0500. Conventual Priory of the Holy CrossP.O. Box 90428Phoenix, AZ 85066-0428