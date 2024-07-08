Barbara “Barb” Andersen, 71, Little Falls

July 27, 1952 - July 5, 2024

Barbara Lynn Andersen (Anderson), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, of Little Falls, MN passed away on July 5, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family and friends after a long illness. A Celebration of Barbara’s Life will take place at Bethel Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 A.M. A visitation at 9:30 am and service to follow at 11:00 am. Pastor Beth Potratz will preside. Reception will be held in the church following the service. Private interment at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery near Camp Ripley in Little Falls, MN. The service will be lived streamed with the link provided below.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church.

She was the youngest child, born on July 27, 1952, to Nels (Hilding) and Doris (Venske) Anderson in Little Falls. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1970. Barb worked for 51 years primarily as a legal secretary and loved working with many wonderful people and friends which she cherished. She retired in 2018.

Barbara was united in marriage to Kevin Andersen on September 9, 1972 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls. They resided in Little Falls with their two sons. She was a dedicated wife and mother foremost. She also cherished the day she became a grandmother. She loved spending countless hours with her grandchildren and attending their many activities.

Barbara spent a lot of time in the kitchen cooking and baking for family and friends and loved to host family and holiday celebrations. She was strong in her faith, was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church and volunteered when she was able. Barb also taught Sunday School to 3-year-olds for many years which she loved very much. She was also the youth bowling coach for many years in Little Falls and also held numerous positions in the Little Falls Youth Hockey Association. She loved all sports – especially hockey!

Barbara is survived by her husband, Kevin; sons Brandon (Jill) Andersen of Merrifield, MN and Blaine (Cara) Andersen of Edina, MN; grandchildren Cooper, Colby, Griffin, Bree, and Luke; her siblings Jim (Diane) Anderson, Janice Lundgren, and Nancy Hamlin; sisters-in-law Sharyle (Bob) Schwalboski, Mary (Steve) Maertens and Marilyn Anderson; brother-in-law Jody Andersen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nels (Hilding) and Doris Anderson, siblings Judy and Wayne, and in-laws Earl and Yvonne Andersen and other close family members and friends.