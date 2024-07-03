Arnold Molus, 84, Bowlus

December 16, 1939 - July 3, 2024



Arnold Molus, 84 year old resident of Bowlus, passed away on July 3 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 8 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 7 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday all visitation times will be held at the church in Elmdale. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The Bowlus American Legion will provide the military honors.

A full notice will follow.