September 28, 1993 - July 13, 2024

Brandon S. Baker, 30, of Royalton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital.

Time for visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A time of sharing memories will begin at 12:30 p.m.

A full obituary will be published soon.