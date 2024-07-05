Arnold “Arnie” Molus, 84, Bowlus

December 16, 1939 - July 3, 2024

Arnold "Arnie" Molus, 84 year old resident of Bowlus, passed away on July 3 at St. Gabriel's Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 8 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Elmdale, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 7 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday all visitation times will be held at the church in Elmdale. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The Bowlus American Legion will provide the military honors. A Knights of Columbus Council #12604 will pray the rosary at 6:00 P.M. on Sunday evening at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the St. Edward's Church Fire Fund. Please follow the link below to view the livestream.

Arnold Donald Molus was born on December 16, 1939 in Little Falls to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Dobis) Molus. He was the fourth of seven children. He attended school in Elmdale and Upsala. After his formal schooling he worked for Pete Tretter in Upsala for a few years. Arnie enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served his Country from January 1958 until his honorable discharge in December of 1959. Arnie was stationed in Germany during his time in the military. He returned home to Minnesota and began working at the Standard Parts store in Little Falls. Arnie worked for a short time for Thielen Chevrolet and Lighthouse Ford. Arnie was united in marriage to Carol Opatz on September 19, 1964 at St. Stanislaus Kosta Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. The couple made their home in Elmdale Township. They were blessed with two boys, David and Gary. His next adventure, he started his own repair shop called 'Arnie's Garage" He also purchased a school bus and hauled children to District #15 school in Elmdale. He worked as a mechanic for Tri City Paving in Little Falls for a few years. Arnie then became interested in "Bigger Trucks" and started "Molus Trucking" working as an over the road driver. He hauled seasonal hot road oil for Tri City Paving. Arnie never truly retired, his next adventure was classic cars, car shows and ford tractors. He enjoyed time spent with his family especially his grandchildren. Arnie was a faithful member of St. Edward's Catholic Church, the Bowlus American Legion Post #0642 and the Knights of Columbus Council #12604. His final chapter in life was on July 3, 2024, when his heavenly father called him home. Rest in Peace, Arnie!

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Carol Molus of Bowlus; sons, David Molus of Plant City, FL and Bowlus, Gary (Sarah) Molus of Bowlus; grandchildren, Katelyn and Nathan Molus of Bowlus; sisters, Marion Bursey of Royalton, Jeanette (Art) O'hotto of Fridley, Adeline Molus of Bowlus and Arlene Fussy of Royalton; brothers-in-law, Ray (Renee) Opatz of Sartell, Richard Opatz of Pierz, Duane (Polly) Opatz of Royalton; sister-in-law, Charlotte Berns of Little Falls and many nieces, nephews and extended relatives.

Arnie was preceded in death by his parents, Peter (Elizabeth) Molus; brothers, Elmer Molus, Max Molus; sister-in-law, Irene Molus; brothers-in-law, Edward Bursey and Sam Fussy; father and mother-in-law, George and Rose Opatz and several relatives and friends.