Richard “Rick” Sobieck, 66, Sartell, formerly of Royalton

June 12, 1958 - July 6, 2024

Richard Sobieck, 66 year old resident of Sartell, formerly of Royalton, passed away at his home. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 1:00 P.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Greg Sauer officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church. Please follow the link below to view the livestream of the service.

A full notice will follow.