Elizabeth “Betty” Peck, 96, Little Falls

September 27, 1927 - July 24, 2024

attachment-Elizabeth Peck loading...

Elizabeth “Betty” Peck, 96 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away at the Galeon Home in Oaskis on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Time for visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service with recitation of the Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at St. Mary's Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Interment will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery.

A full obituary will be published soon.