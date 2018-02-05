Terry Strehlow, 67, Dent and formerly of Clear Lake

September 3, 1950 - February 2, 2018

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 9, 2018 at Grace Lutheran Church in Becker for Terry Strehlow, age 67, of Dent and formerly of Clear Lake who passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Hahn will officiate and burial with honors will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Becker and after 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Terry was born on September 3, 1950 in Minneapolis to LeRoy Sr. and Gladys (Kratzke) Strehlow. He graduated from Columbia Heights High School. Terry proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam from 1969 to 1970; “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” He married Arlene “Lena” Lensing on September 11, 1987 at St. Matthews Church in Columbia Heights. Terry worked as a Lineman for NSP (currently Xcel) for 35 years until his retirement in 2006. He was previously a member of Grace Lutheran Church and is currently a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Perham. Terry is a lifetime member of the Eastside VFW #4847 and IBW #160. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and annual camping trips with his son, Travis and friends. Terry took great pride in his job and his cars. He celebrated 34 years of sobriety; he also enjoyed celebrating the accomplishment of running 11 Grandma’s marathons, and two Twin Cities Marathons. Terry was a quiet man, who was meticulous and liked a routine. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Terry is survived by his wife Lena of Dent; son, Travis (Aubrey) of Rochester; Travis’ dog and Terry’s companion, Chance; siblings, Elaine Morrow of Delano, Al (Carol) of Blaine; sister-in-law, Kathy Strehlow of Albertville. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, LeRoy Jr.

Terry’s family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital, Melrose Hospital, and St. Cloud VA; especially Dr. Brandon Madison and Dr. Alyssa Roskop for their care and comfort. The family would also like to thank Helen Manger for her care and support.