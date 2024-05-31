Terry L. Hopke, 86, St. Cloud

March 25, 1938 - May 29, 2024

Terry Lee Hopke, age 86, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2024 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. A private family burial will take place at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Terry was born March 25, 1938 in St. Cloud, MN to Herman F. and Ione V. (Stavrum) Hopke. He attended St. Cloud Technical High School and graduated in 1956. After high school Terry enlisted in the United States Navy and served for seven years. Upon his discharge he started working at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center as chief power engineer, retiring in 1994. Terry was united in marriage to Audrey Axel on June 11, 1966 at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN.

Terry was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Post #428, St. Cloud Moose Lodge #1400, Sauk Rapids Sportsmen’s Club, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, and a life member of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. Terry was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He was also known for sharing snacks with his grandpups, Gunner, Coors and Shania.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey Hopke of St. Cloud, MN; daughters, Lisa (Andy) Tomford of Royalton, MN; and Krin Thell of Sauk Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Jade Ella Thell and Jake Richard Thell; sisters, Cindy (Edwin) Holthaus of Richmond, MN; and Jane Spaude of Remer, MN; brothers-in-law, Edwin (Joan) Axel of Richmond, VA; and Harvey (Darlene) Axel of Little Falls, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Thomas Hopke, mother-in-law and father-in-law Ed and Ella Axel, son-in-law Todd Thell, brother-in-law Mike Spaude, sisters-in-law and their spouses, Beatta (Loren) Mielke, and Dorothy (Edward) Decker, and nephews, Brian, Gregg and Scott Axel and Aaron Mielke.