Terry E. Partch, 78, St. Cloud

April 17, 1946 - May 21, 2024

Grave side services will be at a later date at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Terry Partch, 78 of St. Cloud who died Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Terry was born April 17, 1946 in St. Cloud to Edward & Mae (Randall) Partch. He served his country in the United State Army. He married Patricia Janssen on September 26, 1970 at Holy Sprit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Terry worked at the Armory in St. Cloud, Rasmussen College in St. Cloud and then at Camp Ripley for many years until his retirement. He was a loving husband, dad and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time camping, listening to Merle Haggard, and watching Gunsmoke on TV. Terry had a great sense of humor and always was there to help out everybody around him, he was a selfless man.

He is survived by his wife Patty of St. Cloud; son Sean (Tessa) Partch of Sauk Rapids; granddaughters, Michaela (Jordan) Robinson of Vermillion, SD; Kylee Partch of St. Cloud; great grandson, Kingsley, sister and brother, Rosanne Hoppe of Minneapolis; Edward (Susan) Partch of Little Falls; sister-in-law, Karen Partch of St. Stephen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Benji in 1978, siblings, Carol Kuhlman, Michael Partch and Brenda Partch.