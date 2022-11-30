Terry D. Thompson, 72, St. Cloud

August 28, 1950 – November 25, 2022

attachment-Terry Thompson loading...

Terry D. Thompson, age 72, of St. Cloud, MN passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, November 25, 2022.

A Funeral Service celebrating Terry’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, and one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Born on August 28, 1950, in Belgrade, MN to Kenneth and Mabel (Elvehjem) Thompson. Terry was a man who left an impression on every person he met. For each of us, our connection to Terry looks different - but it can be known that he loved each and every person with all his heart. He was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandparent, Son, Brother and Friend.

He was married to the love of his life, Linda (Radenbaugh). The two were high school sweethearts, even crowned homecoming king and queen. Linda and Terry were united in marriage on March 21, 1970, at Grace Lutheran Church in Belgrade, MN. They were truly inspiring together, a dynamic duo and a vision of what love should be. Terry was a man of many talents, passions and projects. He studied at St Cloud State University receiving degrees in Sociology, Psychology and Social Studies. Terry went on to change the lives of many in his 45 years working in residential treatment for youth. Starting at St. Cloud Children's Home, then Volunteers of America, Bar-None as a Program Director. Helping to open Avanti Center for Girls in 2008 was his biggest accomplishment. He was the Director of Residential Services and finished out his career in 2017. As he entered retirement he expressed his true motivation was helping kids each and every day.

Terry loved fishing and golfing - especially when he could be surrounded by his family and dearest friends. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Vikings, Twins and Gopher Football. He was the #1 fan in the stands, attending all his grandchildren’s activities. He was a musician, playing bass in several bands throughout his lifetime. He loved to share his talent with his kids and grandkids - never shy to play and teach the well-known “song that got me out of jail”. There was nothing he loved more than a light-hearted bet. No holiday, sporting event, or gathering would be complete if there weren’t a few bucks on the line.

Terry was an incredible human with the ability to light up every room. He will be deeply missed and remembered for his kindness, generosity, quick wit, and wonderful sense of humor.

Terry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda of St. Cloud; daughters, Jessica (Jack) Marvin of Minnetrista, and Sara (Chad) Randall of Cold Spring; siblings, Yvonne (Gene) Johnson of New Brighton, Mary Jo (Rich) McCuskey of Brooten, and Kenny Thompson of Osseo; grandchildren, Brady (Kaci) Benner, Bailee Randall, and Peyton Randall; and great-grandchildren, Easton and Jocelyn; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Renee Weimerskich and Kaye Bahe.