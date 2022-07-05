Terrence “Terry” P. Morgel, 70, Avon

November 13, 1951 - July 1, 2022

attachment-Terry Morgel loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Terrence “Terry” P. Morgel, 70, of Avon who passed away at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale on Friday, July 1, 2022. Rev. Gregory Mastey will officiate and burial will be at St. Columbkille Parish Cemetery in St. Wendel. Friends and relatives may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the church in St. Wendel and also one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Terrence Peter Morgel was born on November 13, 1951 in St. Cloud to Roman and Tina (Krupa) Morgel. He married Christine Pintok on September 21, 1974. Terry worked as an electrician, and was a member of the IBEW Union #292. He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel and the Stearns County Pioneer Club. Terry loved NASCAR, his 1973 Duster and listening to classic rock, from his extensive record collection. He was organized and meticulous, and that was demonstrated in his work life and carried over to his personal life. He was thoughtful, caring and considerate of his neighbors. Terry was so proud of his children and their accomplishments. Family and his relationships were always a priority. He loved giving his grandkids tractor rides and spending time together.

Survivors include his loving wife of over 47 years, Christy of Avon; daughters, Miranda (Damien) Nichols of Maplewood and Lisa (Toby Cryns) Morgel Cryns of Minneapolis; son, Jason (Merry) of Avon; grandchildren, Camden, Keller, and Baxter Nichols, and Lucy, Ansel, and Elias Cryns; and sister, Linda (Dale) Wentland of Holdingford. He was preceded in death by his parents.