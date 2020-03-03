Teresa A. “Terry” Herron, 89, Clearwater

January 17, 1931 - February 29, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 Noon on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Teresa A. “Terry” Herron, age 89 of Clearwater. Terry passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Center in St. Cloud. Revered Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater.

Terry was born on January 17, 1931 on the family farm in Lynden Township to Edward P. and Margaret (King) Mooney. She was the 9th of 12 children. She married Richard “Dick” Herron on September 24, 1949 at the Cathedral in St. Paul. They had three children: Margaret L. Palmes, Richard T. Herron and Patrick M. Herron Sr.

Terry is best remembered for her music. She and her bandmates entertained at nursing homes and other venues for over 30 years. She founded the Clearwater Clown Band, the Clearwater Hoot N Anny Band and later the 4 Decades. Terry enjoyed many hobbies and was a member of the St. Luke’s Catholic Church quilters group and choir and she was a Clearwater Lioness. For many years she and Dick spent the winter months in Apache Junction, AZ where she organized and performed in variety shows, St. Patrick’s Day Parades and was a member of the Rock Shadow Choir.

Terry is survived by her three children; five grandsons, Craig A. McCloskey, Jason R. (Lindsey) McCloskey, Shane H. McCloskey, Patrick M. Herron Jr. and Joseph D. Herron; seven great grandchildren; one great great grandson; three sisters, Pat Cardinal, Mert (Bill) Gohman, and Kay Hinkemeyer; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dick.

Memorials are preferred.