Terence Ernst, 75, St. Cloud

May 3, 1944 - October 3, 2019



Terence Ernst, age 75 of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 at his home. There will be no services and a private burial will take place at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Foley.

Terence Ernst was born May 3, 1944 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Clarence and Catherine (Biskop) Ernst. He married Jane Stoner on September 9, 1967 in Iowa.

Terry is survived by his mother, Catherine Ernst, St. Paul and son; Mark (Amy) Ernst of St. Cloud, and their children: Jackson, Logan, Justine, Noelle, Grace and Maria and daughter, Merith (Kevin) Starren of St. Cloud, and their children, Jacob and Kylie. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence.