Teens Hurt in Stearns County Crash

COLLEGEVILLE TOWNSHIP -- Two teenagers were hurt in a Collegeville Township crash Wednesday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the intersection of County Road 160 and Island Lake Road around 8:15 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say 17-year-old Amy Dukowitz of Cold Spring was headed south on Island Lake Road when her car was hit broadside on the passenger side by an SUV driven by 16-year-old Emma Zimmer of St. Joseph. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Dukowitz had to be freed from the car and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sheriff's officials say Zimmer was later brought to the hospital by family for treatment of minor injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, northbound and southbound traffic on Island Lake Road is controlled by stop signs.