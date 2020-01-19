Teen Taken to Hospital After Rollover in Avon

Minnesota State Patrol

AVON -- A teenager was taken to the hospital after a rollover in Avon Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. along I-94 at County Road 9 in Avon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 16-year-old was heading west on I-94 when he went off the road and rolled.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The state patrol has not released the name of the teen, however it's believe he was not wearing a seat belt.

