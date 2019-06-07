Teen OK After Car Launches Over Approach and Hits Tree

LYNDEN TOWNSHIP -- A 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after a crash where his car launched over a driveway approach and flew an estimated 150 feet before landing.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Alex Jacobson of Clearwater was headed south on County Road 75 around 4:15 p.m. Thursday when he fell asleep, entered the ditch and hit the driveway approach. Upon landing, deputies say the car hit a tree before coming to a rest.

No one else was in the car.

Jacobson told deputies he was on his way home from work when he fell asleep. He was able to leave the scene with family members.

The crash happened just northwest of Clearwater.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office