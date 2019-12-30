Teen Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash In Western Stearns County
SPRING HILL -- A 16-year-old girl was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in western Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 4 and County Road 14.
Sixteen-year-old Brooke Wuertz of Melrose was driving east on the county road, while 67-year-old Dennis Zimmerman of Paynesville was going south on the highway when the two vehicles collided.
Wuertz was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Zimmerman was not hurt.
Troopers say the roads were snow and ice covered.
