Teen Hurt in Car vs Pedestrian Crash
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A teenager from Buffalo was hurt when he was struck while crossing a street Thursday afternoon.
It happened on Highway 25 in Buffalo just before 5:00 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the 14-year-old boy was in the crosswalk at Highway 25 and 8th Street NW when he was struck by a car driven by 56-year-old Kenneth Lombardi.
The boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Lombardi was not hurt.
