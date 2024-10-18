Teen Hurt in Car vs Pedestrian Crash

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A teenager from Buffalo was hurt when he was struck while crossing a street Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 25 in Buffalo just before 5:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 14-year-old boy was in the crosswalk at Highway 25 and 8th Street NW when he was struck by a car driven by 56-year-old Kenneth Lombardi.

The boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Lombardi was not hurt.

