TEDxStCloud Event Going Live Stream on Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- The fourth annual TEDxStCloud is scheduled for this Thursday night. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be video-streamed live from the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud.

Organizer Brian Hart says one of the speakers is College of St. Benedict graduate Precious Drew.

She is the director of gbeta Greater Minnesota St. Cloud and she is passionate about supporting and developing entrepreneurs.

Two more speakers are St. Cloud State University biology professors Matthew Davis and Jennifer Lamb.

Who have made some really groundbreaking discoveries in the world of bioluminescence and studying amphibians and reptiles.

Hart says also among the speakers is St. Cloud State University Professor Christopher Lehman.

He's going to talk a little bit about some history around slaveholders' influence on Minnesota history and development.

Two other speakers are CentraCare doctors John Mahowald and Kathy Kulus.

Their talk centers around the health impacts of climate change.

All the talks will be posted on the local TEDxStCloud website, but have the potential of being added to the main TED.com page. A couple of years ago Eric Sannerud's talk on small agriculture was posted to the main page and now has been viewed nearly 1.7 million times.

There is a total of seven speakers giving five talks. TEDxStCloud stars at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. There is no cost to watch the live stream but pre-registration is required.