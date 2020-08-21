Speakers Announced for TEDxStCloud Event

ST. CLOUD -- Seven local professionals will present their ideas during this fall’s TEDxStCloud program.

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a hyper-local spin-off of the wildly popular TED Talks series. These short, idea-driven speeches, watched by millions around the world, typically cover a wide range of topics from science and technology to business and mental health.

The fourth TEDxStCloud event will be video-streamed from the Paramount Theater stage for a remote audience. All of the talks will center on the theme “Metamorph.”

Speakers will include:

Kathleen Allen, President of Allen and Associates, a consulting firm that specializes in leadership coaching, innovation, and organizational change in philanthropic, non-profit, and for-profit organizations.

Matthew Davis and Jennifer Lamb, associate professors in the Department of Biology at St. Cloud State University.

Precious Drew, gBETA Greater Minnesota Director.

Dr. Kathy Kulus, Medical Director of Pediatric Hospital Medicine Program at St. Cloud Hospital, presenting alongside John Mahowald, cardiologist with CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center.

Christopher Lehman, professor of ethnic studies at St. Cloud State University and Chair of the Department of Ethnic, Gender and Women’s Studies.

TedXStCloud will take place Thursday, Oct. 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit the event website.