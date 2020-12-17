Annual Rock n Roll Xmas Spectacular Goes Virtual

ST. CLOUD -- Rock out at Christmas this year with an exciting holiday event.

The annual Rock n Roll Xmas Spectacular holiday show is back again this weekend, but this time from the comfort of your own living room.

The show is typically held at the Paramount Theater, but due to COVID-19 regulations, will be performed virtually.

Dance and sing along with the same all-star cast of musicians performing your favorite holiday hits.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at a "pay what you want" price and can be found on the Paramount Theater's website. Once you buy your ticket, you will have access to the show starting Friday at 7:00 p.m. through midnight on December 31st.