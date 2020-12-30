Paramount, Deuces Wild Partner For Live New Years Eve Show

ST. CLOUD -- Clap, laugh and sing along with Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos Thursday night.

The Paramount Theater and Deuces Wild are partnering to bring a live and interactive New Years Eve show straight to your living room.

Join Ted and Dave as they look to end 2020 on a high note and ring in the new year with their unique brand of comedy, music and improv.

Tickets start at just $10 and are available through the Paramount website. The show will begin at 8:00 p.m.