Sartell Hosting Fireworks Display on New Year’s Eve

If you're looking to start the new year off with a bang, you'll want to be in Sartell on New Year's Eve. As part of the Country Lights Festival being held at Lake Francis, there will be a fireworks display to ring in 2022:

Thanks to Centracare Chateau, we’re able to close out our festival w/a short firework display (weather permitting!)

Normal activities: hot chocolate, cookies, bonfires, holiday music & kiddie train rides as well!

The Country Lights Festival is set up and running every single night through the end of December. This walkthrough light experience is free to attend and put on by the City of Sartell, and a number of other participating community partners and sponsors. Just park at the Sartell Community Center and bundle up for a walk through this 33 acre light display.

Other fun theme nights at the Country Lights Festival include Hot Dog Night on Friday, December 10th, and S'more Night on Friday, December 17th.

Stay up to date with the latest on the New Year's Eve fireworks display on their Facebook event page.

