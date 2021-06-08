Century In St. Cloud: Paramount Sculpture to be Unveiled in July

ST. CLOUD -- The work continues on a new sculpture coming to downtown St. Cloud. The artistic work is part of the year-long celebration honoring the 100th anniversary of the Paramount Theater.

Solveig Anderson is the Director of Community Outreach at the Paramount and is the project manager for the sculpture.

Three artists are working together to create the piece -- Karl Unnasch, Sam Spiczka, and Mary Bruno.

Anderson says it is intentional that we haven't seen any designs or drawings of the finished piece.

We decided that we wanted it to be a kind of ongoing story until the unveiling.

Anderson the sculpture will including lighting.

As in Christmas tree lights, there's always that other set when one bulb goes. So. we'll have this system inside that will flip over to the other one. The statue could easily be lit for 10 years with this sequencing.

The Paramount is providing weekly social media posts with sneak previews of the progress of the sculpture.

The unveiling is scheduled for July 15th at 8:00 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the Paramount Theater.

There are still many events to come at the Paramount Theater in downtown St. Cloud as it celebrates its 100th anniversary. Anderson says they are working on a commemorative pamphlet.

Also, a limited edition laser-cut brass ornament of the iconic Paramount chandeliers has been created.

It's a limited edition laser-cut ornament. Bob Johnson had Paul lower the chandelier in front, take photos, and send them off to the Charleston mint. There are 400 of them.

The ornaments are for sale in the Gift Gallery for $18.

There is also a limited edition Glass Mosaic Orb that will be available starting in July. They will be sold for $100 each in the Gift Gallery.

Coming up in August a block party will be on the 26th from 3:00 until 10:00 p.m. St. Germain Street will be closed between the 800 and 900 blocks with a variety of entertainment including the Vee's with their Neil Diamond Tribute Show.

