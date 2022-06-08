Teckla Helen (Kuklok) Symanietz, 96, Foley

September 10, 1925 - June 6, 2022

Teckla Helen (Kuklok) Symanietz age 96 of Foley, after a long life passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Monday, June 6, 2022 in her sleep at the Gardens at Foley. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, June 10, 2022 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:00 PM Thursday evening and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Friday at the church in Gilman. Parish Prayers will be at 6:00 PM Thursday evening. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Teckla was born September 10, 1925 at Home in Holding Township, Stearns County, MN to Frank and Agnes (Philipsek) Kuklok. She was the 6th child in a family of 8 children. Teckla attended District #88 a rural country school to eighth grade, and then attended Holdingford High School and graduated in 1944. Teckla was a survivor of the 1940 Armistice Day Blizzard. Going to school that Monday morning with only a windbreaker and light clothing on, on a day she said, was very warm, the day would soon change. Before the day would be over, the storm would hit and they would be snowbound at the Holdingford high school for four days. Given they did not want to stay at the high school where she was a Freshman any longer, they were billeted to homes in the area. Teckla along with two friends from home who rode her bus Margaret (Zech) Case and her sister Adeline (Zech) Zink were walking to one of these homes when she was overcome by the high winds and collapsed. Margaret helped Teckla to the closest house and Teckla stayed there for several days to recover. A total of 154-people died from this storm in Minnesota and Wisconsin who were caught by the early warmth that turned deadly. Teckla survived this ordeal and went on to live a long life even though her lungs were affected. After graduating high school, she was accepted to St. Cloud Teachers College and graduated in 1946 receiving an Associate of Arts Degree. She then began her first teaching position in District #12 country school starting before she finished her degree because of the shortage of teachers. She would teach first through eighth grades. Teckla went on to teach for additional 23 years in these country schools Districts: #48, #50, #54, #57, #60, #42, #12, #80.

On June 25, 1946 she married Bernard (Ben) Symanietz at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, MN. They lived in Stearns County for a few years before moving to Benton County near Gilman where they purchased a farm. Rochus and Meri Ben’s parents lived with Teckla and Ben for many years in St. Cloud and on the farm. They attended St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman and Teckla belonged to the Rosary Sodality and received a 50-year membership pin. She also taught CCD religion and was on the Parish Counsel. Teckla and Ben had five children: Darlene, Nancy, Arnie, Ardelle and Dale. She was a wonderful wife and mother.

In 1950 she received her Associate of Education Degree. With the consolidation of the rural schools Teckla was hired by St. Johns Catholic School in Foley, MN where she taught for an additional 22 years. While at St. John’s, Teckla continued her education, and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1973 in Elementary Education.; going to many summer sessions and night schools to receive this degree with her first Grandchild Rochelle Karsnia 4 months old, attending along with her parents. After leaving St. John’s, she substituted for the Milaca Public Schools for an additional 13 years and retired from teaching at the age of 78. With many wonderful stories to tell of her many students she still would get a twinkle in her eye reminiscing her teaching days. She truly loved teaching. Besides teaching, Teckla helped on the farm milking many head of cattle and raised hogs and chickens. She was a wonderful cook and baker and made delicious bread, cinnamon rolls and coffee cakes. Teckla also sold World Book Encyclopedias and Childcraft for many years and sold Avon. She had a green thumb and could raise anything. She had beautiful flowers and plants and she canned many fruits and vegetables. In her later years she would travel and had her first plane ride to Colorado with her sons Arnie and Dale and Dales family when she was in her 70’s to see where they hunted Elk and to see the Sister Cabrini Statue in Golden, Colorado. She did travel on other trips with her children but mostly with her sisters; Theresa and Hilda and two of her nieces Elaine and Kathy who traveled extensively to different states and Canada. She enjoyed traveling very much. Teckla had a busy life and loved her family.

Ben passed away on August 15, 2000 at the age of 75. Teckla and Ben were married for 54 years. Teckla was also preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Agnes (Philpsek) Kuklok and mother and father-in-law Rochus and Meri (Ostoj) Symanietz, her brothers: Alex Kuklok (2000), Benedict Kuklok (1981),

Cyril Kuklok (2017), sister Hilda Karnes (2017), sister Theresa Philippi (2022) and two infant siblings Dorothy and Sylvester from pneumonia and (30) Brothers and Sisters-in-laws.

Teckla is survived by her children: Darlene (Mike) Karsnia, International Falls, Nancy Johnson, Onamia, Arnie rural Oak Park, Ardelle (Murry) Moulzolf, Foley, & Dale (Diane) Symanietz, Rice, MN and 15 Grandchildren: Rochelle Karsnia; Chet (Kalli) Karsnia; Chad (Beth) Karsnia; Christie Lindemann; Curt ( Jaclyn) Dumonceaux; Felicia (Andy Cleland) Dumonceaux; Katie (Tyler) Rueckert; Jarret (Jessica) Symanietz; Neil (Erica) Moulzolf; Andrew (Kerrie) Moulzolf; Pam (Sam) Lieser; Megan (Dylan) Brenny; Jennifer (Brian) Zwilling; Sara (Brett) Sevy ; Ryan (Kylee) Symanietz and 32 Great Grandchildren: Avrey & Myla Karsnia; Madalyn, Natalie & Alexander Karsnia; Evelyn, Penelope Teckla & Ellianna Dumonceaux; Alyssa, & Ethan Zajac; Owen & Logan Rueckert; Kaela Symanietz; Alaina, Landen, Logan & Lincoln Moulzolf; Holden & Leonora Moulzolf; Ethan, Haley, Allison & Charlotte Lieser; Brynnley & Alexis Brenny; Evelyn, Jacob, Thomas & Luke Zwilling. Wyatt Symanietz; Gianna Cleland; & Vivian Sevy and many nieces and nephews and Sister-in-law June Kuklok and special friends Lorraine Potuzek and Sandy Lambertson. The family would like to thank the Gardens at Foley for their care of our mother and grandmother.