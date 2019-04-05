Tech’s Caldwell Signs With Hamline

Tech senior basketball player Tate Caldwell will continue his basketball career at Hamline University. Caldwell made it official at a signing ceremony at Tech on Friday morning.

"I like the campus, and the coaches really liked talking basketball with me," Caldwell said. "That was really important to me, that they cared so much about it."

Hamline is a private school located in St. Paul. Caldwell says he is excited to move to the Twin Cities.

"I love the city, (the campus) is really close to everything," Caldwell said. "I just love the city...pretty much all of it."

Caldwell says former Tech junior varsity coach Gregg Martig was a big influence in his high school career.

"He really taught me a lot the last two years to develop as a scorer," Caldwell said. "That really helped me to move on to play at Hamline next year."