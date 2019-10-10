Tech/Apollo Counselors Say They Feel Safe [PODCAST]

Tech High School Counselor Phil Corbett and Apollo High School Counselor Rick Larson joined me on WJON today. Both have been in their current position for more than 20 years. Both consider their work environment safe and say school is still the safest environment for students. Listen to our conversation below.

Tech recently had a highly publicized fight that involved 19 students but both counselors say fights are rare and one that large is even more unusual. I asked each counselor about how their job has changed over time. Corbett said they used to be called guidance counselors but that isn't the case anymore. The counselors at Tech and Apollo work with students on possible college opportunities but also help students that may be struggling with home life or challenges at school. Larson said the job is different every day.