Tech Girls Swimming/Diving Team Enjoying a Good Season

The Tech girls swimming/diving team is fresh off a 3rd place finish last Saturday and a dual meet victory over Rocori Tuesday. Central Minnesota was well represented with Sartell-St.,Stephen placing first in the true team meet with Sauk Rapids-Rice placing 2nd.

Tech has lost just twice in dual meets this season. I was joined by Tech swimmers Katelyn Siers, Kierstyn Nelson, and Sydney Gustin and diver Ellen Groseth along with head coach Abbie Bergman on WJON.

Groseth says they have great senior leaders and the team does a great job pulling for each other. Gustin says most of the swimmers at Tech put the work in by swimming year round. She says she feels the team has done so well this year because of the work they put in. Many of the Tech swimmers are involved in multiple events during each meet which often times includes relays. Nelson indicated the 3rd place finish at True Team was great since they haven't finished that high in the conference before. Nelson, Siers and Gustin have participated together in relay competitions and advanced to state in the medley relay last year. Siers says she enjoys going first in relays while Nelson prefers going last. Gustin was the anchor for the team in the medley last year at state.

Groseth explains that many of the divers on the team don't train year round as all of them are in gymnastics. She indicates the skill set of diving works well in gymnastics and vice versa.

Head coach Abbie Bergman says a good thing about the team this year is the positive mental attitude the team has shown. She says that message has carried over when pulling for teammates during meets. Bergman says the depth of the team this year has really helped as they have kids that can compete for 1st and 2nd but also the 3rd and 4th places.

Gustin says she is considering swimming at the college level next year and has hopes that she and others will qualify for the state meet this year in individual and/or team relay events. Tech is preparing for the CLC meet on October 29th in Willmar and is also getting set for the section meet to follow on November 11-12 in Brainerd.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Coach Bergman, Siers, Nelson, Groseth and Gustin it is available below. WJON will feature the Sartell-St. Stephen girls swimming/diving team next week.