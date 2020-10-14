Tech Football Under Quarantine Due To COVID Case

The Tech Tiger football team is on standby after a positive COVID test following their season-opening loss to Hutchinson. The Tigers fell 40-6 to the Hutch Tigers last week.

Both the varsity and junior varsity teams, along with anyone who was on the sidelines during the game, must quarantine through Friday, October 23rd. The Tigers were set to host Monticello Thursday afternoon, that game has now been canceled.

Tech is scheduled to play at Rogers on October 23rd.