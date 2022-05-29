Team USA Falls in Bronze Medal Game 8-4 to Czechia

TAMPERE, Finland -- After a three-week journey the U.S. Men’s National Team finished fourth out of 16 teams.

Team USA lost 8-4 to Czechia Sunday in the bronze-medal game at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Get our free mobile app

Team USA got off to a 3-1 lead after the opening period with a pair of goals from Karson Kuhlman (Esko, Minn.).

Czechia opened the third period with back-to-back goals, taking the lead at 4-3. Czechia continued to push early in the period, grabbing a fourth consecutive goal to go up 5-3 and never looked back.

St. Cloud native Nate Schmidt was a member of Tea USA.