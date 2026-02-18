WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new Waite Park event will bring collectors together to hunt for those lost treasures. The TCG & Toy Takeover will have all things collectible at the Waite Park Moose Lodge on Sunday. The show is a kid-friendly event with over 40 tables of trading cards, Lego, video games, Funko Pops, retro toys, and more.

Show Organizer Jack Tesch says he hopes the show takes off and grows into an annual event:

"We're gonna see how this one goes. We'll probably do another one within the year, at least one more for sure, but we're looking to start doing this very frequently."

Tesch says they have five door prizes as well. Everyone who stops at the Poke' Jack Collectibles table will get a ticket for the prizes, which will be drawn one per hour. The TCG and Toy Takeover runs on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

