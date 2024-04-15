Waite Park’s Moose Lodge Event Features a Joe Mauer Story

The Right Thing to Do, the Joe Mauer story, is an event that will take place at the Moose Lodge #1400 this Friday. Former Twin Cities sportscaster Joe Schmit has released the book "The Right Thing to Do, the Joe Mauer story". All the proceeds of the book sales go to Schmit's favorite charity, Thumbs Up and Joe Mauer's favorite charity, the Heartland Friendship Club. Joe Schmit will be at the Moose Lodge in Waite Park this Friday for a luncheon.

Tickets for the luncheon are available during regular business hours at the Waite Park Police Department and at the Moose Lodge from 3 to 9 p.m. today-Thursday. While in high school Joe Mauer befriended a fellow student, named Mike Hally, who was blind. Mauer invited him daily to eat lunch with him and his friends instead of sitting alone. This choice by Mauer made a lasting impression on Hally's life and was the inspiration for Schmidt's book.

The book "Do the Right Thing, the Joe Mauer Story" was released on January 20 and has already sold more than 10,000 copies. Don Kunkel of the Moose Lodge indicates the goal of Schmit is to get this book into every elementary school in the State of Minnesota. He says so far it is in 500 elementary schools.

If you'd like to watch the video of Mauer and Hally it is available here.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Don Kunkel, it is available below.