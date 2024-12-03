Tariff Talk Has Minnesota Farmers Concerned

ST. CLOUD ( WJON News) -- Ag groups are anxious to see how the incoming administration handles trade policy.

Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association executive director Kaitlyn Root says it’s unclear whether President-elect Trump will follow through on tariff threats made throughout his campaign.

We don’t know enough, but there is some concern. We don’t want to see issues with prices, so it is absolutely something we will continue to keep an eye on.

Root says trade is a major factor in beef profitability.

We know how much exports are valued and how important they are for this industry.

Beginning his first day in office, Trump has vowed to impose import tariffs on products entering the U.S. from Mexico, Canada, and China.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention will be held this Friday and Saturday in St. Cloud.