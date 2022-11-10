Target Unveils Plan for Bigger Stores

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minneapolis-based Target Corporation has announced a new strategy for its newest stores.

They say the plan is to go bigger. The new larger footprint spans nearly 150,000 square feet, which is more than 20,000 square feet bigger than the current store average.

Target says its guests are turning to them for more things now than they ever did before and the new store design will enable them to deliver those items.

Target says they used virtual reality technology for the first time to create the store design. The retailer is expecting to open about 30 new stores with the design features. In addition, more than half of Target's 200 full-store remodels will also feature elements of the new design.