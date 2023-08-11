Target Recalls Scented Candles Over Burns and Cuts

NEW YORK (WJON News) - Target is recalling more than 2 million Threshold scented candles.

The recall impacts Threshold glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and scents including frosted cupcake, rose petal, and pumpkin spice.

Federal regulators say the jars of the candles can break during use, and become a burn and cut hazard.

Target has received 19 reports of the candles breaking, resulting in 1 minor injury.

The candles were sold from February 2020 through July 2023.

To see if your candle is being recalled, follow the link here.

