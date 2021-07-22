Target Brings Back Their Teacher Discount Through July 31st

Good news teachers, as you are prepping your classroom for the upcoming school year, Target is giving you a discount.

This is the fourth year that the Minnesota-based retailer is offering 15% off of classroom supplies and other essentials to teachers. All teachers need to do to take advantage of the savings is join the Target Circle program. And make sure you get everything you need in one trip, this 15% off coupon can only be used once.

A survey conducted in the 2019/2020 school year found that teachers are spending more than ever out-of-pocket for supplies in their classrooms. AdoptAClassroom.org shared the results stating that teachers spent an average of $745 on school supplies during the 2019/2020 school year. Once distance learning started, 45% of teachers that took the survey said their spending went up even more to buy things to teach from home. Things like printers, software, and classroom items like pens and pencils all needed to be available at home.

Get our free mobile app

So it's a good thing that Target is giving teachers a little bit of a break on school supplies. 15% doesn't sound like a lot, but when teachers are spending hundreds of their own hard-earned money those savings can add up.

Target Circle offers hundreds of deals throughout the store, 5% savings on your birthday, and when you are part of it you get to help decide which organizations Target gives back to in your community.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Gorgeous Murals in Sauk Centre

New Sculpture Celebrates Paramount's 100th Anniversary