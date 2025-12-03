RICHMOND (WJON News) -- A Richmond woman has announced her candidacy for what will be an open Minnesota House seat. Tanja Goering is running as a Republican in House District 13A.

That's the seat currently held by Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring. Demuth is not seeking re-election for that seat and instead has announced a bid for Minnesota Governor.

In a news release, Goering says she's running for the state legislature because she believes our state is at a crossroads,

"Right now, we are headed in the wrong direction. Families, small businesses, and retirees are being squeezed by high taxes, growing fees, and layers of regulation."

She goes on to say,

"We've seen massive fraud and waste in state programs, with losses projected in the billions of dollars. These dollars should have supported schools, vulnerable Minnesotans, and essential services, not line the pockets of fraudsters."

Goering is a former St. Cloud Chamber Board Chair.

The election will be held in November 2026.