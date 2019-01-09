Tamra “Tammy” J. Mackedanz, 55, St. Cloud

October 9, 1963 - January 8, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Tamra “Tammy” J. Mackedanz, age 55, of St. Cloud. Tammy passed away January 8, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids after a brave, year-long battle with cancer. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Agnes Parish Cemetery in Roscoe.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to services on Saturday, both at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Tammy was born October 9, 1963 in Paynesville to Raymond and Lucille (Driver) Mackedanz. She grew up in Roscoe. She graduated from Paynesville High School in 1981. She worked in customer service for most of her life. She could often be found working on puzzles, solving Picture Cross, playing cards, reading and coloring. She enjoyed being outside, watching her children’s sports and spending time by the lake.

Tammy is survived by her children Austin Mackedanz of Rochester and Alyssa (Aaron) Eiynck of Avon; granddaughter Peyton; siblings Bob (Mary Kay), Ron (Jackie), Deb (Dave) Schmitz, Sandy Schwartz, Gary, Tim, Terry (Dale) Schwartz and Don “Ozzo” (Sonja); and sister-in-law Sharon Mackedanz, as well as generations of nieces and nephews.

Tammy is preceded in death by her parents and brother Tom.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

A special thank you to the staff at the Good Shepherd Community and CentraCare Hospice for the tender care she received.