Tammy S. Foss, 39, St. Cloud

March 6, 1982 – February 22, 2022

Tammy Sue Foss, age 39, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Jubilee Worship Center, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Tammy was born March 6, 1982 in St. Cloud, MN to Alvin and Connie (Seelin) Foss. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical College where she studied child and adult care and education. Tammy was employed by Little Saints Academy and then by Sugar Plum Childcare Center and Preschool.

Tammy loved her kids, family and friends deeply, and believed everyone deserves a second chance. She loved to dance and watch reality tv with her children. Tammy watched Grey’s Anatomy every week with her oldest, Mackenzie. Her other faves to watch with her kids were Jersey Shore and Love After Lockup. Tammy loved spending time with her babies and thought they were all very artistic, she always complimented them.

Survivors include her children, Mackenzie Johnstone of St. Cloud, MN; Makeda Jones of St. Cloud, MN; and Jayshon Mitchell of St. Cloud, MN; parents Alvin and Connie Foss of St. Cloud, MN; and sister Terry Foss of St. Cloud, MN.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

The family requests that you wear purple (Tammy’s favorite color) to the service.