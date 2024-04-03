Taloa James Crawford Starr, 85, Howard Lake

June 14, 1938 - March 31, 2024

Taloa James Crawford Starr born in Ashland, WI, on Flag Day, June 14, 1938, passed away on Easter, March 31st at 9:52pm after a losing battle with Mesothelioma. She was cared for by her daughter the last year and an half of her life at their home in Howard Lake, MN and at the end with much welcomed home hospice support from Ridgeview Home Hospice. Her daughter was there at the end holding her hand when she died. She knew she was valued and loved.

Taloa had a degree from the University of River Falls and worked as a waitress, Social Worker and Congressional aide. She was lovely, intelligent, very funny and feisty. She was an actress in her younger days, but faced discrimination in spite of her beauty. She was Cheyenne, the Granddaughter of Chief Whirlwind of the Southern Cheyenne and daughter to his orphaned son Charles Starr, a World War I veteran and survivor of the Christian School system. Her Mother was Lyda Lorene Crawford, daughter of Amanda Bell James, a descendant of Frank and Jesse James. Her Father died when she was only three and her Mother passed in 1999.

She was preceded in death by her husband and life partner David Hoium. She leaves behind her daughter Lisa Dunham Farber, her brother Tom Robinson and beloved relatives in Minnesota, Montana and California.

Her lineage was fascinating and so was she, a witty intellect with an interest in politics and a penchant for debate, silliness and charm. Her departure is heartbreaking and she will be missed always. She joins all of her loved ones on the path our energy follows when our human form fails. Wrap your blanket round you proudly, Beautiful Creature, raise your lamp so that I may see the path to follow. I will love you forever.